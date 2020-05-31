Expand / Collapse search
New Jersey ex-con charged with possession of more than 30 weapons

By Robert Gearty | Fox News
More than three dozen firearms were seized from the New Jersey home of a self-described “gun fanatic” who authorities said had a prior felony conviction.

Darick Nollett, 30, of Heislerville, was charged with one count of unlawfully possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and one count of knowingly receiving and possessing a firearm that was not registered to him in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record, the New Jersey U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release Friday.

“Nollett used the Internet to purchase a device that, while marketed as a ‘fuel filter,’ is known to law enforcement to be frequently purchased by individuals for use as a firearm silencer,” according to the release.

Law enforcement officers recovered the weapons after obtaining a warrant to search Nollett’s home. Among the guns seized was an AR-15-style assault rifle with no serial number, authorities said..

New Jersey U.S. Attorney's Office in Trenton.

New Jersey U.S. Attorney's Office in Trenton. (N.J. U.S. Attorney)

According to the complaint, Nollett told officers he was a “gun fanatic” who orders firearm parts on the Internet and manufactures guns and ammunition.

The complaint said Nollett purchased the silencer on eBay from a seller in China.

Federal law prohibits Nollett from possessing a firearm or ammunition because of his conviction in 2015 for child endangerment, the complaint said.