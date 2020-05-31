New Jersey ex-con charged with possession of more than 30 weapons

More than three dozen firearms were seized from the New Jersey home of a self-described “gun fanatic” who authorities said had a prior felony conviction.

Darick Nollett, 30, of Heislerville, was charged with one count of unlawfully possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and one count of knowingly receiving and possessing a firearm that was not registered to him in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record, the New Jersey U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release Friday.

“Nollett used the Internet to purchase a device that, while marketed as a ‘fuel filter,’ is known to law enforcement to be frequently purchased by individuals for use as a firearm silencer,” according to the release.

Law enforcement officers recovered the weapons after obtaining a warrant to search Nollett’s home. Among the guns seized was an AR-15-style assault rifle with no serial number, authorities said..

According to the complaint, Nollett told officers he was a “gun fanatic” who orders firearm parts on the Internet and manufactures guns and ammunition.

The complaint said Nollett purchased the silencer on eBay from a seller in China.

Federal law prohibits Nollett from possessing a firearm or ammunition because of his conviction in 2015 for child endangerment, the complaint said.