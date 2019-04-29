New Jersey dog impaled on lamppost expected to make full recovery: report

A "very, very lucky" dog is expected to make a full recovery after being impaled on a lamppost after falling from a New Jersey apartment window, authorities say.

The female basset hound, named Libby, was home alone in a fourth-floor apartment unit at the Brownstones at Englewood South when she jumped through a window screen shortly before noon on Sunday, News 4 reported.

The spike on the top of the lamppost pierced her left front leg and she was suspended approximately 20 feet off the ground.

Firefighters responded to the scene and used a ladder to retrieve Libby.

The dog’s owners told News 4 she was scheduled for surgery Monday and, incredibly, is expected to make a full recovery.

“I don’t know if it was chasing a bird or what, but whatever that dog decided to do this morning, it was its lucky day,” Lt. David Haenelt of the Englewood Fire Department told The Record. "We are very, very lucky she is okay and that the Englewood emergency response was fast and brought her to the animal hospital."