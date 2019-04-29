Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

New Jersey
Published

New Jersey dog impaled on lamppost expected to make full recovery: report

By Jake Grate | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 29Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 29

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 29 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A "very, very lucky" dog is expected to make a full recovery after being impaled on a lamppost after falling from a New Jersey apartment window, authorities say.

The female basset hound, named Libby, was home alone in a fourth-floor apartment unit at the Brownstones at Englewood South when she jumped through a window screen shortly before noon on Sunday, News 4 reported.

DEAF MAN ADOPTS DEAF PUPPY FROM SHELTER, TEACHES DOG SIGN LANGUAGE COMMANDS

The spike on the top of the lamppost pierced her left front leg and she was suspended approximately 20 feet off the ground.

Firefighters responded to the scene and used a ladder to retrieve Libby.

The dog’s owners told News 4 she was scheduled for surgery Monday and, incredibly, is expected to make a full recovery.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“I don’t know if it was chasing a bird or what, but whatever that dog decided to do this morning, it was its lucky day,” Lt. David Haenelt of the Englewood Fire Department told The Record. "We are very, very lucky she is okay and that the Englewood emergency response was fast and brought her to the animal hospital."