New Jersey dad, two daughters and niece were not wearing seat belts in fatal car wreck

The New Jersey father, his two daughters and another young relative who were killed in a Saturday night car wreck were not wearing seat belts at the time, a new report said.

George Ritter, 34, may have also been speeding in a modified 1987 black Ford Mustang when he struck a utility pole on Gateway Boulevard in Gloucester County, Westville Police Chief William Whinna told NJ.com.

Ritter, his daughters — Alivia, 5, and Elsie, 9 — and his 8-year-old niece Kenzie died in the crash that occurred as they were on their way home from a toddler’s birthday party at Westville Power Boat Association.

Police are awaiting the results of toxicology tests on Ritter, the news outlet reported.

Investigators are looking into speed as a factor in the crash, Whinna told NJ.com, adding the Mustang was outfitted with performance modifications that made it fit for racing at private racetracks.

