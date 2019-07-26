Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME
Published

New Jersey couple on the run after raid nets explosives, ‘ghost guns’

By Robert Gearty | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 26Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 26

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 26 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A New Jersey couple is on the run after police found homemade “ghost guns” and explosives in their home.

New Jersey State Police said Thursday that Nicholas Layton, 39, and Rebecca Wills, 33, were wanted on various charges.

“Both individuals are considered armed and dangerous,” police said.

Police confiscated five assault rifles Monday after raiding the couple’s home in Mount Holly, N.J., and a storage trailer, the Newark Star-Ledger reported.

Nicholas Layton, 39, and Rebecca Wills, 33, both of Mount Holly, N.J., were being sought by authorities after "ghost guns" and explosives were confiscated in a raid Monday.

Nicholas Layton, 39, and Rebecca Wills, 33, both of Mount Holly, N.J., were being sought by authorities after "ghost guns" and explosives were confiscated in a raid Monday. (New Jersey State Police )

AUTHORITIES SEIZE THOUSANDS OF WEAPONS AND EXPLOSIVES IN INTERNATIONAL WEAPONS TRAFFICKING BUST

They identified three as ghost guns that can be purchased as parts and assembled at home, making them untraceable, the paper reported.

Layton was also wanted for violating probation in a 2015 meth distribution case that resulted in a conviction, according to the Star-Ledger.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The search for Layton and Mills included federal drug agents, U.S. marshals and investigators with the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.