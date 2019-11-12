New Jersey country club sues waiter accused of pouring red wine on patron's $30G Hermès purse

The New Jersey country club that was sued after a waiter accidentally poured wine all over a woman's Hermès handbag last year has filed its own lawsuit -- against the waiter.

The restaurant is accusing the waiter of damaging the roughly $30,000 purse.

Maryana Beyder claimed in a lawsuit filed last month that she was dining with her husband at the exclusive Alpine Country Club in Demarest in September 2018, when a waiter, whom she identified as "John Doe," spilled red wine "all over" her, her husband and her pink Hermès bag.

"Whoever the waiter was proceeded to pour red wine and didn't stop," Alexandra Errico, Beyder's attorney, told the North Jersey Record at the time. "Poured it all over her. Poured it all over her husband. And poured it all over a very expensive Hermès bag."

But now the country club has, in turn, filed a cross-claim against the waiter accused of damaging the expensive purse, according to the news outlet.

"So, basically what this is is that they're asking the employee to pay whatever they owe under the law to my client," Errico said. "So they're suing their own employee that they hired."

The attorney told NJ.com: “They did not need to sue their own employee. There was zero necessity. It’s just bad business."

Beyder said she was in contact with Alpine Country Club for nearly a year trying to resolve the situation, but alleges they stopped talking to her. The woman's insurance company, she claims, also failed to help her, not believing a purse could cost so much money.

Beyder's lawsuit was reportedly filed against the country club and waiter for damages, and for the club's "negligent hiring" of the waiter who apparently spilled the wine.

Hermès bags can run hundreds of thousands of dollars. At a world auction in Hong Kong in 2017, someone purchased a matte white crocodile skin Hermès Birkin bag with 18 karat gold and diamond hardware for $380,000.