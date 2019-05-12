New Jersey delivery driver's vehicle in bizarre crash, car ends up vertical on pole

A New Jersey delivery driver’s vehicle was left leaning vertically against a telephone pole Saturday evening after he drove off the side of the road and up a wire attached to the pole, officials said.

The bizarre incident happened in Brick Township. A local fire and rescue team were dispatched to the scene where they secured the vehicle with stabilization struts, the Laurelton Fire Company No. 1 said in a Facebook post. The fire company posted multiple pictures of the incident on their Facebook page.

The driver, who wasn't identified, fell from the vehicle's side door, officials said. The driver wasn't seriously injured, police told NJ.com. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The fire department used a tow truck to safely lower the vehicle without incident, officials said.

The Brick Police Department is investigating the incident.