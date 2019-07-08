Girl, 3, killed by falling tree branch at New Jersey campground, state police say

A three-year-old girl was killed after a tree branch fell at a campground in New Jersey on Saturday, striking the child, state police said.

Investigators were still trying to determine what caused the tree branch to fall at the southern New Jersey campground but said strong storms were passing through Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park, in Elmer, N.J., on Saturday, Sgt. First Class Jeff Flynn told Fox News.

Flynn said the girl has been identified as Ellys Martinez of the Bronx, N.Y., adding that she was inside a tent with other people when the tree branch fell.

Police said the girl was rushed to a hospital, and doctors pronounced her dead soon after she arrived.

“It’s an unusual circumstance where a tree branch falls on a child and kills a child,” Flynn told Fox News. “It’s just tragedy.”

He added, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time.”

A representative with Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Flynn said no other injuries were reported.