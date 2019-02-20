New Jersey bus driver overdosed, crashed while driving 12 kids: police

A New Jersey bus driver was transporting children on Wednesday when she allegedly overdosed and crashed into a tree, police said.

Lisa Byrd, 57, was driving 12 children from an elementary school in Newark just after 1 p.m. when she crashed into a tree, according to the Newark Police Department.

Authorities administered Narcan, a brand of the opioid overdose medication naloxone, on Byrd, and she was brought to a hospital for treatment.

The 12 children on the bus, who were between the ages 5 and 13, were not injured in the crash, officials said.

Byrd was charged with 12 counts of endangering the welfare of a child, driving while impaired and possession of drug paraphernalia.