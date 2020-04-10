Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus
New Jersey Boy Scout plays daily tribute to veteran coronavirus victims

Peter Aitken
One New Jersey Boy Scout has taken to playing a moving tribute every night to veterans who have died of coronavirus.

Alex Saldana, a 13-year-old Life Scout, plays taps outside of the New Jersey Veterans Home in Paramus at twilight. In the past two weeks, 37 veterans have died at the home, at least 10 from coronavirus.

Due to the presence of the National Guard outside the home, Alex could not get closer than the sign in front of the building.

Reportedly, the Veterans Home stopped taking residents as of March 23.

“I know it’s very hard for them right now and they made the ultimate sacrifice for this country,” Saldana told NorthJersey.com. “I wanted to show respect and give them a sign of hope throughout this outbreak and sad time.”

Traditionally, taps is played at the same time at twilight during daily military and Scout rituals where flags are lowered, as well as at military funerals. The song is played by a single trumpeter.

Saldana, a member of Boy Scout Troop 36, plans to complete an Eagle Scout project at the home later this year. He will partner with businesses throughout the state to collect necessities for veterans.

New Jersey has seen its number of coronavirus cases surge in the past few weeks, quickly becoming the second-most infected state in the U.S.

As of yesterday, New Jersey had 51,027 confirmed cases, with around 1,700 deaths.

New York born-and-raised reporter with a focus on national and global news. 