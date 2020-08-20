New Jersey boy, 3, dies after fisherman pulls him from Lake Hopatcong, police say

A New Jersey boy has died after a fisherman found the child unresponsive in a lake Tuesday evening, authorities said.

Police in Jefferson Township responded around 6:30 p.m. to a call of an unconscious child in Lake Hopatcong, Jefferson Township Police Chief Paul Castimore said in a statement. The child was found in the waters off CAPP Beach.

SOLDIER STATIONED IN WASHINGTON STATE DROWNS IN LAKE AT MOUNT RAINIER NATIONAL PARK

Three officers rushed to perform CPR on the unidentified 3-year-old child, the statement said. Officers Charles Paskas and Mathew Saparito and Cpl. Jeremy Romash performed life-saving measures until the boy was rushed to St. Clare’s Hospital in Dover.

The boy was later pronounced dead at the hospital. No cause of death was immediately released.

Police said the death was not considered suspicious. No details were immediately given on how the child got into the water.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lake Hopatcong, located about 40 miles west of New York City, is New Jersey’s largest freshwater lake with 45 miles of shoreline. Along with its restaurants and beaches, it’s a popular spot for swimming, boating and other water activities.