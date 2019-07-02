New Jersey snack stand employees find bag of 'suspected human remains' dangling from doorknob

A plastic bag of “suspected human remains” was found hanging on the door of a snack stand in northern New Jersey Monday morning when employees arrived for work, prosecutors said.

The snack stand sits at the Stateline Lookout, a rural spot in the town of Alpine, N.J., that offers visitors a view across the Hudson River. Employees found a bag of bones around 8 a.m. and called the police, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office.

Palisades Interstate Parkway officers concluded the bones were “similar to that of a human” and called the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Cold Case Unit and the county’s medical examiner’s office to investigate, NJ.com reported.

The three agencies are working to identify the remains and find out who placed them at the snack stand. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Cold Case Unit at 201-226-5500.