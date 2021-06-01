New intel lends more credence to Wuhan lab theory as WHO pressured

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day

New intel throws more credibility behind Wuhan lab theory as pressure on WHO ramps up

British intelligence services are now reportedly reassessing their position on the theory that COVID-19 leaked from a lab in China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology.

A Sunday report from the Sunday Times of London quotes British spies who initially dismissed the lab leak theory, but now say it is "feasible."

"There might be pockets of evidence that take us one way, and evidence that takes us another way," the paper quoted a source as saying. "The Chinese will lie either way. I don’t think we will ever know."

The quote comes as both the United States and Britain are stepping up calls for the World Health Organization to take a deeper look into the possible origins of COVID-19, including a new visit to China, where the first human infections were detected.

WHO and Chinese experts issued a first report in March that laid out four hypotheses about how the pandemic might have emerged. The joint team said the most likely scenario was that the coronavirus jumped into people from bats via an intermediary animal, and the prospect that it erupted from a laboratory was deemed "extremely unlikely."

The Biden administration wants to step up calls for China to be more open about the outbreak, aiming to head off complaints from opposition Republican senators that the president has not been tough enough, as well as to use the opportunity to press China on alleged obstruction.



Americans unmask, gather, remember over Memorial Day weekend as sense of normalcy returns

Memorial Day Weekend services looked a bit different this year than they did in 2020 as Americans — more than half of which have received the COVID-19 vaccine — gathered to remember fallen heroes.

President Biden attended a memorial service in Delaware on Sunday as he remembered his late son, Beau Biden, who served in the Iraq War and died of brain cancer on May 30, 2015.

"We're honored, but it's a tough day, brings back everything," Biden said in a Sunday speech. "So, I can't thank you enough for your continued service to the country and your sons, your daughters, they live on in your hearts and in their children, as well."

He then addressed the nation on Monday with a Memorial Day address at Arlington Cemetery.

"We're the children of sacrifice made by a long line of American service members – each a link in that chain of honor," Biden said during his speech. "… We are free because they were brave."



California HS principal escorted away after graduation speech

The principal of a high school in Stockton, Calif., caused a stir on Thursday when he appeared to go off-script during his address at the school’s commencement ceremony.

Ben Nakamura, the former principal of Stagg High School, reportedly knew that he would not be returning to the school next year. He served a one-year stint and was voted out by the school board. The Stockton Record reported that Nakamura told students that he was voted out earlier in the week by the school board in a 4-3 vote.

The paper said it is unclear why he was voted out and still has support from some parents and students. He told the graduates that he was kicked out because he loves the school and the community.

"I came here to serve you, to love you, to be in the mix and the grind with you," he said. He told the students that working at the school appealed to him after he saw a fight that took place there that made the news. He told students that he loved his job there and encouraged them to do their best. He also used the struggles in his own life as examples of perseverance.

"I wanted to tell the kids why I left, so they would know I did not leave them, I did not turn my back on them," he told the Record.



TODAY'S MUST-READS:

- Miami-Dade police find SUV used in mass shooting submerged in canal, hours after release of video

- NYC woman, 55, brutally hit in the face, knocked unconscious in Chinatown

- San Francisco cop rescued by bystanders after brazen attack caught on video

- Supreme Court prepares final push to release hot-button rulings, amid retirement talk

- California sheriff’s deputy in 'serious condition' after being shot during attempted traffic stop

THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS:

- MLB, players' union facing all-star lawsuit for pulling game out of Atlanta

- Progressive Dems urge Biden to abandon infrastructure negotiations with Republicans

- Intel reiterates chip supply shortages could last several years

- Nestle, under fire over unhealthy products, working on new strategy

- Miami to host largest cryptocurrency conference in history



