New Hollywood-style 'Trump' sign pops up on different California mountainside after 1st was removed

Yet another Hollywood-styled “Trump” sign appeared on a California mountainside overlooking a freeway Tuesday, roughly two weeks after one was taken down near Los Angeles.

The new one appeared in Corona, above the 91 Freeway and Green River Road, according to NBC Los Angeles.

It was reminiscent of the landmark Hollywood sign towering above the namesake West Coast community.

The earlier sign briefly appeared above California’s 405 Freeway near Sepulveda Pass, just west of Los Angeles, before workers took it down following the morning rush hour on Oct. 6.

HOLLYWOOD-INSPIRED 'TRUMP' SIGN POPS UP ON MOUNTAINSIDE ABOVE CALIFORNIA FREEWAY

The sign appeared on private land, but transportation authorities called it a potential traffic and wildfire hazard, and ordered it removed.

Photos show the two signs have some similarities in construction, but it was not immediately clear who was responsible for either.

Supporters of the president’s reelection also staged a showing on the other side of the country last week – marching through New York City with what they said was the “world’s biggest Trump flag.”

It measured 75 feet long by 50 feet wide and read, “Trump: Law and Order,” the Daily Mail reported.

Demonstrators carried it down Fifth Avenue in front of Trump Tower and through landmark Times Square.

And a Tennessee man came up with a unique way to support the president - stacking up large bales of hay and painting them over the weekend.

Adrian Powell, of Red Boiling Springs, told Nashville-based WZTV that someone cut down a half dozen of his Trump 2020 campaign signs as he worked on the project. He repaired and reinstalled them, and said he was not pressing charges against the vandals.

On the Democratic side, volunteers in Tama County, Iowa, mowed a 30-acre Biden sign into a field in support of their favored candidate.

“Are you tired of seeing all of those big Trump signs? Worry no more, as Tama County will now be home to the largest Biden sign west of the Mississippi,” the Tama County Democrats wrote in a Facebook post announcing that project.