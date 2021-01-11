New Hampshire woman sent daughter, 3, to day care alone in a Lyft, police say

A New Hampshire mother was arrested following two alleged incidents involving her children – including one where police say she sent her 3-year-old daughter to day care alone in a Lyft vehicle.

Stephanie Goddu, 35, was taken into custody by Manchester Police on Friday and is now facing charges of endangering the welfare of a child and resisting arrest.

Police say they started investigating Goddu last Wednesday when officers were notified that she did not pick up her children from a day care and staff at the facility couldn’t reach her.

When officers arrived at her home, Goddu appeared "incoherent and disoriented" and struggled with answering questions, according to Manchester Police.

"The [3-month-old] baby was found to be strapped to an infant carrier seat, and was wearing extremely warm clothing and a blanket. The carrier was not more than 6 feet away from a heater and there was concern that the child could overheat," the department said in a statement.

Goddu’s 3-year-old daughter "was also found to be covered in urine," it added.

Officers investigating Goddu also learned that she hired a Lyft driver to bring the 3-year-old to day care last Monday, police say.

"The child arrived safely, but was alone in the vehicle," the department said.

Police say they charged Goddu following that incident and after seeing the condition her infant was found in at her home.