Ukrainian man arrested in New Hampshire crash that killed 7 bikers is indicted

A 23-year-old pickup truck driver with a history of traffic arrests, who is accused of killing seven motorcyclists in a fiery crash in New Hampshire this past summer, has been indicted on 23 charges and could face up to 378 years in prison if convicted.

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, a Ukrainian native living in Springfield, Mass., who was found to be under the influence of one or more drugs at the time, is to be arraigned by video on Nov. 5, The Associated Press reported.

He has been jailed without bail since the June 21 crash in Randolph, about 100 miles north of Concord.

He previously pleaded not guilty.

Back in June, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) filed for a detainer against Zhukovskyy, seeking potentially to deport him after criminal proceedings.

The Coös County grand jury issued indictments Thursday on seven counts of negligent homicide; seven counts of negligent homicide -- driving under the influence; seven counts of manslaughter-reckless; one count of driving while intoxicated; and one count of reckless conduct.

The negligent homicide-DUI charges accused Zhukovskyy of driving under the influence of a controlled drug or drugs at the time of the crash; the manslaughter charges accuse Zhukovskyy of driving recklessly and swerving across the center line on Route 2.

Back in August, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration said that a toxicology report showed Zhukovskyy tested positive for an unspecified drug that made him incapable of driving safely when his pickup truck crossed the center yellow line and crashed into the motorcyclists.

Zhukovskyy also said that he reached for a drink on the passenger side of the truck just before the crash, according to the report. That violation was labeled as "inattentive driving."

Fox News' Tamara Gitt and The Associated Press contributed to this report.