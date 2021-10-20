New Hampshire man pleads not guilty to killing his wife after body found dismembered

A 41-year-old New Hampshire man charged with murdering his wife while the couple was in Vermont celebrating their first wedding anniversary has pleaded not guilty.

Joseph Ferlazzo appeared in Vermont Superior Court in Burlington via video conference Wednesday from the state prison in St. Albans and was ordered held without bail pending a hearing.

Ferlazzo’s defense attorney, William Kidney, entered the not guilty plea on behalf of his client. Kidney declined to comment when reached by Fox News.

Joseph Ferlazzo told detectives on Tuesday he fatally shot his wife Emily Ferlazzo, 22, Saturday morning inside their camper van in Bolton, and he later dismembered her body with a saw, police said.

Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George said the evidence of guilt was great.

Police said there had been "a history of domestic violence within the relationship, and Emily has been seen with scratches and bruises."

Joseph Ferlazzo told investigators Tuesday that he and his wife got into an argument inside their camper that got physical. Emily Ferlazzo later stopped hitting and kicking him, and she laid on a bed in the camper.

After five to 10 minutes, Joseph Ferlazzo retrieved a handgun, "jumped on top of her" and shot her twice in the head, according to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by Fox News. He told investigators he began to have an anxiety attack, placed a garbage bag over her head and moved her body to the bathroom of the camper, the affidavit said.

On Saturday morning, Joseph said he took the camper from Bolton to a friend’s house in St. Albans, according to police. About 12 to 15 hours after the shooting, he used a handsaw to dismember her body, he told police. He then placed the body parts in garbage bags, which stayed in the camper.

Police located Joseph Ferlazzo at a St. Albans convenience store on Tuesday. During a subsequent interview, he told investigators he had killed his wife and dismembered her body.

When police searched the camper, they found eight plastic bags that contained what appeared to be human remains. The remains were sent to the office of the Vermont chief medical examiner for autopsy. Police also located the weapon they believe was used to kill Emily Ferlazzo and the saw used to dismember her.

Police began searching for Emily Ferlazzo on Monday after her family reported her missing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.