New Hampshire man accused of opening fire during wedding attacked his own attorney: police

A New Hampshire man charged with attempted murder after opening fire in a church during a wedding ceremony earlier this month was charged Monday with assault after prosecutors say he attacked his own attorney.

Dale Holloway, 37, is facing an additional charge of assault in the first degree following an incident involving his court-appointed attorney at the Hillsborough County House of Corrections.

BODY FOUND ENCASED IN CONCRETE IN NEVADA DESERT BELIEVED TO BE MISSING WOMAN: REPORT

According to a press release from the office of New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald, Michael Davidow suffered “a serious head injury” after his client, Holloway, inflicted “serious bodily injury.”

Details surrounding the incident were not immediately clear.

Holloway was previously charged with attempted murder, felony possession of a firearm, second-degree assault and simple assault after prosecutors say he opened fire inside the New England Pentecostal Church in Pelham on October 12 at around 10 a.m.

Bishop Stanley Choate, the presiding pastor, was shot in the chest. The bride, 60-year-old Claire McCullen, suffered a gunshot wound to the arm and her husband-to-be, 60-year-old Mark Castiglione, was hit in the head with an object.

Choate was previously listed in serious condition. McCullen and her husband were treated at a local hospital following the shooting and are said to be in good condition.

Authorities do not believe the shooting was random, although they have not released a motive.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

One of the victims was said to be the father of a 24-year-old man accused of killing Holloway’s stepfather, whose funeral was set to take place after the wedding, the Boston Globe reported.

Holloway is due back in court Tuesday afternoon.