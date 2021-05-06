New Hampshire couple posts video of Amazon driver picking up American flag

A couple from New Hampshire posted a video from last Friday that they said pulled on their heart strings: an Amazon driver stopped a moment to pick up an American flag that fell down at the front of their home.

The Fox 25 Boston report said the driver, Brendlis Garcia, also serves in the U.S. Army Reserves.

"I just stand true for what the flag represents and stands for, and it was just the right thing to do," Garcia said.

Kelly Leary, the homeowner, told the station that she was amazed at how many people watched the Ring doorbell video. She said that the flag means a lot to them because it was given to them by an uncle just before his death. The report said the flag has been outside for about five years and they plan on retiring it.