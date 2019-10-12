2 wounded in shooting at New Hampshire church during wedding

A man with a handgun opened fire in a New Hampshire church during a wedding on Saturday, wounding two people, authorities said.

The perpetrator was subdued after some of the 40 wedding attendees tackled him to the ground. He was not seriously injured, and one guest sustained minor injuries in the struggle.

"Preliminary investigation of the matter indicates that this incident does not appear to be a random event," authorities said in a statement. It was not clear if the people who were shot were part of the wedding or were attending as guests.

Authorities responded to the New England Pentecostal Church in Pelham at 10:12 a.m. Pelham is approximately 40 miles south of Concord, the state's capital.

Responding officers placed the suspect under arrest and rendered medical aid to the injured individuals. The two victims were then transported to area hospitals by Pelham Fire Department ambulances.

In a statement, Lowell General Hospital said it had received one patient from the shooting and that person had been transferred to a hospital in Boston. It said it could not disclose any other details.

Pelham Police Chief Joseph Roark told reporters in a news conference that New Hampshire State Police and representatives from the state Attorney General's Office are on the scene and would provide more details later Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.