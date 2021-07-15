5-year-old hit by mailbox after car crashes into house

A young girl is lucky to be alive.

A car crashed into a home in New Hampshire, sending debris flying into the house and injuring a young girl inside. Fortunately, a nearby witness was able to help perform first aid on the young girl, likely saving her life.

Authorities have determined that speed and alcohol played a role in the crash that occurred at a family home in Salem, New Hampshire, CBS Boston reports. The driver has been identified as 37-year-old Scott Dowd.

Dowd reportedly crashed his car into the Tutrone family’s residence on Saturday afternoon, sending a mailbox flying into the house, along with other debris. The family’s 5-year-old daughter, Giuliana, was struck by the mailbox and suffered from serious injuries.

Joseph Tutrone, Giuliana’s father, told local reporters that after he heard the crash and found his daughter, he picked her up and carried her outside. Fortunately, a nearby witness who had been working on a neighbor’s sprinkler was able to stop the bleeding from an artery in Giuliana’s neck.

The man has been identified as Scott Demurs and he has been credited with saving the young girl’s life, Fox Carolina reports.

According to the Salem Police’s report, Giuliana was taken to Lawrence General Hospital and was then transported by helicopter to a hospital in Boston. She underwent emergency surgery and is recovering.

First responders also had to remove Dowd from his car through the vehicle’s windshield, as he had become trapped. He was also transported to Lawrence General Hospital.