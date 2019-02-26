Green New Deal could cost a lot of green; stage set for closely-watched Trump-Kim summit in Vietnam

Welcome to Fox News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.



Developing now, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019

GREEN NEW DEAL COULD COST A LOT OF GREEN: The sweeping "Green New Deal" proposed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., could cost as much as $93 trillion, or approximately $600,000 per household, according to a new study co-authored by the former director of the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office ... The sobering and staggering cost estimate came as Democratic presidential hopeful Kamala Harris pointedly declined in an interview broadcast Sunday to put a price tag on the Green New Deal and "Medicare-for-all," saying "it's not about a cost," but rather return on investment. The Green New Deal's botched rollout included the release of an official document by Ocasio-Cortez's office that promised economic security even for those "unwilling to work," and called for the elimination of "farting cows" and air travel.

STAGE SET IN VIETNAM FOR SECOND TRUMP-KIM SUMMIT: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived by armored train at Vietnam's Dong Dang railway station on the China-Vietnam border on Tuesday for his second nuclear summit with President Trump ... The president was flying to Hanoi from Washington and was scheduled to. Press reports speculate that Kim will be driven to Hanoi ahead of his Wednesday meeting with Trump. Security is tight in Vietnam as officials scramble to finish preparations for a rushed two-day summit that’s meant to deal with one of Asia’s biggest security challenges: North Korea’s pursuit of a nuclear program that stands on the verge of viably threatening any target on the planet. Officials shared no details about the specifics of a summit. Pundits are skeptical that Kim will give up any nukes, but there was a palpable, carnival-like excitement among many in Hanoi as the final preparations were made.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

UNIVISION'S JORGE RAMOS AND HIS TEAM BRIEFLY DETAINED VENEZUELA BY MADURO: Univision anchor Jorge Ramos and five members of his team were detained and later released in Caracas, Venezuela by President Nicolas Maduro on Monday after the embattled president "didn't like the questions" he was asked during an interview, the network said ... Ramos, 60, was interviewing Maduro when the president "became upset with the line of questioning and ordered the seizure of the video and Univision equipment, including TV and phones, as well as the detention of the journalists," Univision reported. Along with Ramos, the network confirmed journalists María Martínez, Claudia Rondón, Francisco Urreiztieta, Juan Carlos Guzmán, Martín Guzmán were also detained for two hours.

DEMS BLOCK 'BORN ALIVE' BILL: Senate Democrats on Monday blocked a Republican bill that would have threatened prison time for doctors who don't try saving the life of infants born alive during failed abortions, leading conservatives to wonder openly whether Democrats were embracing "infanticide" to appeal to left-wing voters ... All prominent Democratic 2020 presidential hopefuls in the Senate voted down the measure, including Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Kamala Harris of California, Cory Booker of New Jersey, Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts. The final vote was 53-44 to end Democratic delaying tactics -- seven votes short of the 60 needed.

IVANKA TRUMP CHALLENGES AOC POLICY: Ivanka Trump, President Trump’s daughter and a White House senior adviser, lauded her father’s economy and said the majority of Americans ideologically believe differently than Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., in an interview with Fox News host Steve Hilton ... “You’ve got people who will see that offer from the Democrats, from the progressive Democrats, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: ‘Here’s the Green New Deal, here’s the guarantee of a job,’ and think, ‘yeah, that’s what I want, it’s that simple.’ What do you say to those people?” Hilton asked Ivanka Trump in the interview set to air in full next Sunday. “I don’t think most Americans, in their heart, want to be given something. I’ve spent a lot of time traveling around this country over the last four years. People want to work for what they get,” Trump told Hilton.

Check out Steve Hilton's full interview with Ivanka Trump next Sunday, March 3 on "The Next Revolution" at 9 p.m. ET.



THE SOUNDBITE

NO MORE HOORAYS FOR HOLLYWOOD - "They’ve taken out all the joy, all the charm, all the wit, all the fun and they haven’t found anything to put in its place." – Mark Steyn, on "Tucker Carlson Tonight", lamenting on how "boring" the annual Academy Awards have become. WATCH

TODAY'S MUST-READS

2020 Dems being urged to back push to pack Supreme Court.

Russian TV lists potential nuclear strike targets in U.S. after Putin warning.

Rep. Sam Graves: Green New Deal would politicize infrastructure -- and that would be a tragedy.

MINDING YOUR BUSINESS

Trump doesn't understand economic policy, former Fed Chair Yellen says.

Tesla's Elon Musk in violation of SEC settlement, agency alleges.

Taxpayers in these cities tend to get larger refunds.

Orange Vanilla Coke debuts: What new flavor launch means for Coca-Cola's business.

STAY TUNED

On Fox Nation:

What Made America Great, Season 2

Brian Kilmeade travels to historic places and relives the biggest events that shaped our amazing country. Watch a preview of the show now.

Not a subscriber? Click here to join Fox Nation today!

On Fox News:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Special guests include: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott; Cabot Phillips, Campusreform.org media director; Judge Andrew Napolitano, Fox News senior judicial analyst; Marc Morano, executive editor of ClimateDepot.com

Your World with Neil Cavuto, 4 p.m. ET: Special guests include: U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa.

Don't miss Fox News' team coverage of the second nuclear summit between President Trump and Kim Jong Un. Both Special Report with Bret Baier at 6 p.m. ET and Hannity at 9 p.m. will broadcast from Hanoi, Vietnam.

On Fox Business:

Mornings with Maria, 6 a.m. ET: Special guests include: U.S. Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla.

Varney & Co., 9 a.m. ET: U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo.

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: "Round Two of Talks with North Korea" - A second summit between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un takes place Wednesday in Vietnam. Former CIA Deputy Division Chief for Korea Bruce Klingner discusses what to expect from this time around. A bipartisan group of lawmakers have introduced a plan to permanently fund "September 11th Victim Compensation Fund" at full levels for first responders and survivors of the September 11 attacks. Chad Pergram, Fox News' senior Capitol Hill producer, joins the podcast to discuss. Plus, commentary by Charlie Kirk, Turning Point USA founder and president.

Want the Fox News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: Guests include: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Trump's declaration of a national emergency at the border; former Florida Rep. Allen West on North Korea, the debate over the border, the latest in the 2020 race, and Michael Cohen's upcoming testimony; nuclear expert Jeffrey Lewis on expectations from the second Trump-Kim summit; and Chris Stirewalt, Fox News digital politics editor, on Cohen's testimony, the 2020 race and Trump's national emergency declaration over border security.

The Todd Starnes Show, Noon ET: Todd Starnes speaks with U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R- Fla., about former Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen's upcoming testimony and the call for a national emergency at the border.

The Tom Shillue Show, 3 p.m. ET: Fox Business anchor Liz Claman and former CIA Agent Mike baker on President Trump's second summit with Kim Jong Un and the crisis in Venezuela.

#TheFlashback

1994: A jury in San Antonio acquits eleven followers of David Koresh of murder, rejecting claims they'd ambushed federal agents; five are convicted of voluntary manslaughter.

1993: A truck bomb built by Islamic extremists explodes in the parking garage of the North Tower of New York's World Trade Center, killing six people and injuring more than 1,000 others. (The bomb fails to topple the North Tower into the South Tower, as the terrorists had hoped; both structures would be destroyed in the 9/11 attack eight years later.)

1904: United States and Panama proclaim a treaty under which the U.S. agrees to undertake efforts to build a ship canal across the Panama isthmus.

Fox News First is compiled by Fox News' Bryan Robinson. Thank you for joining us! Have a good day! We'll see you in your inbox first thing Wednesday morning.