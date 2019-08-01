Gender-neutral restrooms planned for Nevada district's newly built schools

A Nevada school district has eliminated separate male and female restrooms in its floor design for newly constructed schools, instead opting for gender-neutral facilities.

The Washoe County School District said Wednesday that newly built elementary and middle schools in the district will have gender-neutral restrooms complete with wall-to-ceiling stalls. All students will share a handwashing station in an open space of the restroom, Reno's KTVN-TV reported.

"The architects and the school board really wanted us to come up with a new design for the student restrooms," Adam Searcy, chief facilities officer at the Washoe County School District, said. "When you go into traditional restrooms, it's an area where some students don't really feel safe."

In theory, the stalls that stretch from wall to ceiling will provide students with more privacy and help combat problems that the district has experienced in the past of students using cell phones to take photos of others underneath or over traditional restroom stalls, Searcy said.

The shared handwashing station located in an open space will allow school teachers and staff to more easily monitor students, Searcy also told KTVN.