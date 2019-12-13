Nevada homeowner arrested in shooting death of teen, claims he heard gunfire nearby: report

A homeowner in Nevada – who claimed he called police after hearing gunshots – was arrested early Friday after allegedly taking matters into his own hands before cops could arrive, using his own gun to fire at two 17-year-olds, killing one of them, a report said.

Edward Croaker, 44, of Henderson, was arrested and charged with one count of open murder. He had called police to report that two males were outside shooting a gun near the rear of his home in the Las Vegas suburb, according to the Henderson Police Department.

Police responded before 1 a.m. to find two 17-year-old boys. One was pronounced dead at the scene, the second was not injured, Fox 5 Las Vegas reported. Croaker allegedly admitted that he opened fire, the report s aid. He also allegedly admitted that he thought he struck one of them.

Croaker was booked into the Henderson Detention Center.

The uninjured teen allegedly admitted to police that they had been “discharging a firearm” outside Croaker’s home. Officers located the gun and determined the firearm had been reported stolen by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The gun was returned to the nearby department.

Charges against the surviving teen were pending. The identities of the two teens were not immediately released. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.