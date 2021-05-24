Nebraska youths expand flag business to ‘increase patriotism’

Six Nebraska adolescents have started a small business aimed at boosting patriotism in their communities.

The boys, who are between 12 and 14-years-old, and live in Elkhorn, started "Flying Old Glory" in 2019.

It’s been steadily growing since.

The idea works like this: Every American holiday and remembrance days, the boys place an American flag at the end of their customer’s driveway. All it takes is a piece of rebar and a PVC pipe with an American flag – all purchased, measured, cut, and assembled by the boys themselves before placing in their customers’ yards.

The boys set up the flags at dawn and return at dusk to collect the flags until the next holiday. The service costs $45.

MEMORIAL DAY: 5 THINGS YOU DIDN'T KNOW ABOUT THE HOLIDAY

The holidays on which the boys offer this service are Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day, Patriot Day, and Veterans Days.

Mason Miller, one of the co-founders, told WOWT, the NBC affiliated TV station in Omaha, he came up with the idea after hearing about similar things done by a group of boy scouts.

"We really liked how it helped to spread patriotism in our community and we also wanted to save up for our future, so we just decided to start the business," said another one of the boys, 14-year-old Luke Bartlett.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The boys say they plan to keep the business going until going off to college – during which they’ll pass on the business to another group of boys.