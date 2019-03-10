Expand / Collapse search
Nebraska
Nebraska trooper stunned to 'pull over' car made of snow

A Nebraska state trooper was in for quite a surprise when he came across a car made entirely of snow.

In a video posted to Twitter by the state patrol on Saturday, Sgt. Gordon Downing was heard coming across the discovery, which he apparently likened to a Ford Mustang.

"What in the heck?" the trooper is heard saying.

"Some people make snowmen," Downing continued. "Not the people in the northwest corner of the panhandle — they make snow cars, snow Mustangs."

