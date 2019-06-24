Nebraska woman's accused killer slashes his neck in courtroom horror: reports

A scene of horror erupted in a courtroom Monday when a man on trial for murder in Nebraska slashed his neck and fell from his wheelchair, according to reports.

Aubrey Trail, 52, yelled, “Bailey is innocent, and I curse you all,” before swiping an object -- possibly a razor blade -- across his neck in the courtroom in Wilber, 35 miles southwest of Lincoln, WOWT reported.

Deputies rushed to help as Trail lay bleeding on the floor.

It was unclear when the trial will resume, or how badly Trail was injured.

Officials said he’s had a stroke and two heart attacks since his arrest.

Trail and Bailey Boswell, 25, who is awaiting trial, have charged with first-degree murder in the killing and dismemberment of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe in November 2017.

Her body was found dismembered in garbage bags, the news outlet reported.

Prosecutors said the pair planned Loofe’s abduction and killing. Loofe and Boswell had matched on Tinder and went on a date in November 2017, a month before her remains were found, investigators said.

Trail’s attorney said her death was an accident during a consensual sex fantasy.

