Nebraska mom had sex with daughter’s teen, preteen friends at boozy sleepovers, jury finds

A Nebraska jury found a 38-year-old mom guilty Wednesday of sexually assaulting her daughter’s young friends after grooming them at booze-infused overnight parties.

Christina Greer, 38, allowed her 11-year-old to host sleepovers involving a half-dozen children, including the victims: two boys aged 12 and 13.

She was found guilty of three counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child, six counts of felony child abuse and two counts of witness tampering Wednesday. She was cleared of two other charges.

Between 2017 and 2018, she let them drink alcohol, consume marijuana-laced snacks and play drinking games, according to the Sarpy County District Attorney’s Office.

And then she had sex with the boys.

Investigators found explicit photos of her on one victim’s phone, prosecutors said.

She had told the children to keep the parties a secret – but at least one of them testified that they had seen Greer kissing one of the boys.

And her own daughter gave damning evidence to prosecutors in 2019, local media reported at the time.

Greer’s daughter said during a pretrial hearing that her mom had taken her to Walmart to buy margarita mix for one of the sleepovers and that she had poured drinks for the children, according to Kearny Hub, a local news outlet.

Greer faces a maximum of life in prison and a mandatory minimum of 45 years.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.