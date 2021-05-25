Nebraska men accused of holding missing woman captive, sexually assaulting her

Three Nebraska men are facing charges Tuesday after allegedly sexually assaulting an 18-year-old woman while holding her captive for five days, police say.

Talon Dennis, 22, Ricky Ossler, 24, and Gianni Phillips, 23, are being held at the Lancaster County Jail in Lincoln on charges of first-degree sexual assault and false imprisonment. Their bond has been set at $750,000, records show.

Investigators told The Journal Star that the men were arrested Saturday after officers were dispatched to a local hospital the day before to speak to a teenager who had run away May 13 and was reported missing.

2 NEBRASKA KIDS FOUND DEAD, FATHER ARRESTED IN CALIFORNIA

The woman said to police that she met a man on social media and went to his apartment, where she found Dennis and his roommate Ossler, according to The Journal Star.

"She was ... told that they would take care of her if she watched after their children and did housework for them," read a police report viewed by KETV.

Two days after initially meeting Dennis and Ossler, the woman then was taken to another property and was knocked unconscious, KETV reported, citing police.

"When she woke up, she was being sexually assaulted by Dennis, Ossler, and another man, 23-year-old Gianni Phillips," Lincoln Police told the station. "The men brought her back to their apartment in the 400 block of Fletcher the following morning where she was sexually assaulted by Ossler and Dennis several more times."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The victim reportedly was able to escape last Friday after all the men left the apartment.

At the hospital, she was observed to have bruises consistent with her statement, KETV reports.