Daunte Wright protests: Nearly 2 dozen coronavirus cases linked to rallies

At least 22 new cases of the coronavirus in Minnesota this week have been linked to the week-long protests that followed the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright earlier this month, state health officials said, according to a report.

State Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann said Thursday that 11 officers working the protests and 11 protesters have tested positive, FOX 9 in Minneapolis reported.

She urged anyone who attended to get tested and quarantine if they had close contact with an infected person, according to the station.

The protests drew large crowds calling for justice for Wright, 20, who was fatally shot by a Brooklyn Center, Minn., officer.

Officer Kim Potter said she meant to grab her stun gun during a traffic stop. She has been charged in his death.

The crowds were mostly peaceful but some demonstrators threw objects at police or engaged in other riotous behavior.

White House coronavirus advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci has said in the past that protesting like other large gatherings can more easily spread the virus, especially if participants are shouting and chanting without wearing masks or socially distancing.