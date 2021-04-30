Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus
Published

Daunte Wright protests: Nearly 2 dozen coronavirus cases linked to rallies

The protests sparked in Brooklyn Center, Minn, after Wright, 20, was shot and killed by an officer who claimed she meant to grab her stun gun

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
At least 22 new cases of the coronavirus in Minnesota this week have been linked to the week-long protests that followed the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright earlier this month, state health officials said, according to a report.

State Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann said Thursday that 11 officers working the protests and 11 protesters have tested positive, FOX 9 in Minneapolis reported.

BROOKLYN CENTER RESIDENTS NEAR POLICE STATION FEAR RETURNING HOME: REPORT 

She urged anyone who attended to get tested and quarantine if they had close contact with an infected person, according to the station

Demonstrators hold their hands up toward authorities stationed behind a perimeter security fence, during a protest over the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright by a police officer during a traffic stop, outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department, Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

The protests drew large crowds calling for justice for Wright, 20, who was fatally shot by a Brooklyn Center, Minn., officer.

Officer Kim Potter said she meant to grab her stun gun during a traffic stop. She has been charged in his death. 

The crowds were mostly peaceful but some demonstrators threw objects at police or engaged in other riotous behavior. 

White House coronavirus advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci has said in the past that protesting like other large gatherings can more easily spread the virus, especially if participants are shouting and chanting without wearing masks or socially distancing.

