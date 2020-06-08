Nearly 100 Mississippi casino workers evacuated amid Tropical Storm Cristobal flooding: report

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

First responders relied on a high-water vehicle Sunday to evacuate about 100 Silver Slipper Casino employees who were stuck at work as a result of flooding from Tropical Storm Cristobal in Hancock County, Mississippi, about 25 miles northwest of Bay St. Louis, a report said.

The rescue effort, which took more than three hours, involved crews taking employees from the casino entrance to the employee parking lot, Duane Wray, fire chief for the Clermont Harbor Volunteer Fire Department told NOLA.com.

Crew needed to make several trips to move employees through almost five feet of water to deliver them to their cars, Wray said.

“They can’t get out of there because of the floodwaters,” Hancock County emergency manager Brian “Hootie” Adam said. “Waters are pretty high down there.”

The evacuations took place between 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., but firefighters returned Sunday night to pick up a family staying at the casino’s hotel, NOLA reported.