Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Navy
Published

Navy sailor dies after falling off USS Nimitz during port visit in California

Travis Fedschun
By Travis Fedschun | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 30Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 30

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 30 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A Navy sailor from Illinois died Saturday after falling off an aircraft carrier while it was docked during a port visit in California, according to military officials.

The Navy identified the sailor on Twitter as Logistics Specialist Seaman Juan José Garcia-Herrera, 21, originally from Chicago. Garcia-Herrera fell from one of the lowered elevators on the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz late Friday and died at a hospital early Saturday.

The warship was in port at Naval Air Station North Island in Coronado, Calif. at the time of the incident.

"The accident is under investigation," the Navy said.

3 SAILORS ASSIGNED TO USS GEORGE H.W. BUSH DIE OF SUICIDE IN SAME WEEK

Nimitz spokesman Ensign Bill Petkovski told the Navy Times the crew was making a port visit in San Diego following “routine operations” while conducting pre-deployment training off the coast of California.

Logistics Specialist Seaman Juan José Garcia-Herrera, 21, died after a fall on the USS Nimitz late Friday.

Logistics Specialist Seaman Juan José Garcia-Herrera, 21, died after a fall on the USS Nimitz late Friday. (US Navy)

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the sailor’s family,” Petkovski told the Navy Times. “This tragedy was unexpected.”

The Nimitz left its Bremerton, Washington port on Sept. 16 to conduct the pre-deployment training.

ACTIVE-DUTY MILITARY SUICIDES SPIKE TO RECORD HIGH, PENTAGON REPORT SAYS

Garcia-Herrera finished logistics specialist "A" school in 2017 and reported aboard the USS Nimitz shortly thereafter. He was deployed with the Nimitz later in 2017, according to FOX5.

CLICK HERE FOR THE ALL-NEW FOXBUSINESS.COM

"The crew mourns the loss of their shipmate and memorial plans are pending," the Navy said on Twitter.

Travis Fedschun is a reporter for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @travfed