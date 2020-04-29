Navy opens full investigation into coronavirus-stricken USS Theodore Roosevelt

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The Navy is opening a full investigation into the outbreak of coronavirus aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt, which caused the ship's commander to be fired and the Navy secretary to later step down.

Acting Navy Secretary James McPherson said Wednesday he still has "unanswered questions" following the preliminary inquiry earlier in April regarding the events aboard the ship.

NAVY WON'T RULE OUT REINSTATING USS THEODORE ROOSEVELT COMMANDER, OUSTED AMID CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

McPherson said he has directed Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday to conduct a "deeper review" in an effort "to provide a more fulsome understanding of the sequence of events, actions and decisions of the chain of command surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt.”

Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly fired Capt. Brett Crozier in late March after Crozier wrote a letter warning that the outbreak of coronavirus aboard the ship had created a dire situation on the carrier and urged that the nearly 5,000 sailors on board be evacuated. The letter was later leaked to a reporter for the San Francisco Chronicle.

Modly later berated the former commander in an address to the crew aboard the ship, which was leaked online and resulted in Modly's subsequent resignation.

Approximately 940 crew members aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt have tested positive for COVID-19 to date.

After the preliminary inquiry, Gilday concluded he would not rule out reinstating Crozier to his post, but any such actions will be further delayed by the newest investigation.

Fox News' Jennifer Griffin contributed to this report.