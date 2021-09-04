Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Navy
Published

Navy declares 5 missing sailors dead after helicopter crash

The Navy conducted search and rescue efforts for more than 72 hours

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
close
Nebraska football 9/11 tribute features former Navy SEAL walk-on linebacker Video

Nebraska football 9/11 tribute features former Navy SEAL walk-on linebacker

Former Navy SEAL and Nebraska football player Damian Jackson joins ‘Fox & Friends’ to discuss the emotional video honoring first responders ahead of the Sept. 11 anniversary.

The Navy has shifted from search and rescue to recovery operations of five sailors after declaring them dead following a helicopter crash earlier this week.

An MH-60S helicopter had been conducting flight operations aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln when it plummeted into the water some 60 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego around 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 31. The Navy, working with the Coast Guard, conducted a search and rescue operation over the following days. 

NAVY HELICOPTER CRASH OFF SAN DIEGO: 5 SAILORS STILL MISSING, 5 MORE INJURED ON USS ABRAHAM LINCOLN

Five other crewmembers had been injured and one crewmember had been recovered and transported ashore in stable condition. 

The Navy’s Third Fleet announced Saturday that those efforts have ended and the operations have shifted to recovery after officials declared the five missing crewmembers deceased, according to a statement provided to Fox News. 

SISTER OF OHIO NAVY CORPSMAN KILLED IN KABUL ATTACK SAYS BROTHER'S DEATH LEFT ‘HOLE THAT WILL NEVER BE FILLED’

The Navy will not identify the crewmembers until the families and next of kin have been notified. 

Officials did not make the decision lightly, but efforts had persisted for more than 72 hours of coordinated rescue efforts, including five helicopters making consistent sweeps over the area, which covered 600 square miles. 

The USS Abraham Lincoln remains at sea as part of the recovery effort. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A Coast Guard official told Fox News that debris from the helicopter has been found in the ocean. 

An investigation into the incident is underway. 

Fox News’ Louis Casiano contributed to this report. 

Peter Aitken is a New York born-and-raised reporter with a focus on national and global news. 

Your Money