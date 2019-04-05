Navy: 1 hurt in domestic shooting at base, shooter killed

Navy officials say a male sailor shot and wounded a female sailor assigned to the same squadron before security personnel at a Virginia base fatally shot him.

Naval Air Station Oceana's commanding officer, Capt. Chad Vincelette, said in a statement that the domestic shooting took place early Friday in a parking lot outside a hangar at Strike Fighter Squadron 37.

Vincelette says the woman was shot several times and is hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Vincelette says both sailors were assigned to the squadron, but their identities won't be immediately released. He says officials will investigate how the sailor got a weapon onto the base, which has a no-weapons policy, and the motive behind the shooting.

The station is the Navy's master jet base for fighters on the East Coast.