Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Earthquakes
Published

Naval weapons base near quakes' epicenter closed for safety inspections

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 5Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 5

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 5 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

As Southern California dealt with the impact of Friday evening’s magnitude-7.1 earthquake, an important U.S. Navy facility near the quake’s epicenter was still dealing with the impact of Thursday’s 6.4 temblor in the area.

Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake was closed Friday as officials assessed infrastructure damage from the earlier quake, Stars & Stripes reported.

The base is located just northwest of Ridgecrest, the quake epicenter that is about 150 miles northeast of Los Angeles. The city in Kern County has about 29,000 residents.

'SWARMAGEDDON' OF 1,000 EARTHQUAKES HIT SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA. SHOULD THEY BE NERVOUS?

No casualties or injuries were reported at the base after Thursday’s quake, the base posted Friday on its Facebook page. But there was no immediate information about whether Friday evening’s quake had caused any damage.

Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, in Ridgecrest, Calif. (Facebook)

Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, in Ridgecrest, Calif. (Facebook)

A team composed of personnel from the U.S. Geological Survey and the California Geological Survey was conducting inspections of the base’s buildings and other infrastructure, the post said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The shutdown of the base was expected to continue until 5 a.m. Monday, but whether Friday’s quake would extend that closure was not immediately known.

The base supports Navy research, testing and evaluation operations, according to Stars & Stripes.