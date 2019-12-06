Naval Air Station Pensacola active shooter reported, shelter-in-place issued

An active shooter was reported Friday morning at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida, with the base shutting its gates and issuing a shelter-in-place as authorities descended on the scene.

"Both gates of NASP are currently secured due to reports of an active shooter," the base posted on its Facebook account.

A spokesman for the base told the Pensacola News Journal that the incident was reported around 7 a.m. Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.