Naval Air Station Corpus Christi on lockdown after active shooter situation; suspect neutralized

Naval Air Station Corpus Christi was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after reports of an active shooter, according to the Navy.

The individual who opened fire at the Texas base around 6:15 a.m. was neutralized shortly thereafter, the Navy says. The facility remains on lockdown.

One security guard was reported to be injured, while first responders have arrived on scene.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A statement on NAS Corpus Christi's Facebook page earlier said: "NAS Corpus Christi is now in a lockdown status. There is an active shooter in the vicinity of the North Gate. If you are in or near the North Gate get out and away to safety. Execute lockdown procedures -- remain indoors and away from windows."

The Corpus Christi Police Department, in a tweet, also urged locals to "please avoid the area entirely."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Fox News' Lucas Tomlinson contributed to this report.