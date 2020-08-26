Hurricane Laura closes in: Tropical storm force winds reach Louisiana as rains, incoming tide converge

Tropical storm force winds and heavy rains arrived along Louisiana’s central coastline Wednesday evening as the tide came in, hours ahead of Hurricane Laura’s expected overnight landfall -- predicted to bring a “catastrophic” storm surge.

The shifting tide and incoming storm surge were expected to cause flooding along the Gulf Coast, the National Weather Service warned Wednesday evening.

As of 8 p.m. ET, the Category 4 storm was just off the southwestern coast of Louisiana, moving north-northwest at 15 mph with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, according to the weather service. The NWS reported possible tornadoes appearing in Laura’s outer bands over southeastern Louisiana and the southwestern corner of Mississippi at 9 p.m. ET.

Landfall is estimated near the Louisiana-Texas state line late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning, with Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards saying it could happen “just after midnight” in an interview on “Your World” Wednesday afternoon.

“The storm surge is going to be a huge threat to life,” he said. “And in fact, the National Weather Service took the unprecedented step of saying the storm surge is going to be unsurvivable.”

NWS estimates predicted storm surges of up to 15 to 20 feet directly in the storm’s path. To the east and west, they were expected to be smaller, but still significant. The coastline between Port Bolivar, Texas, and Intracoastal City, La., was expected to see surges up to 10 feet.

“The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline,” the National Hurricane Center warned.

“The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast near the landfall location, where the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves. Surge-related flooding depends on the relative timing of the surge and the tidal cycle, and can vary greatly over short distances.”

Port Arthur, Texas, has a 15-foot sea wall protecting the city, which lies directly in the storm’s path. Authorities worry the wall may not be enough; the next high tide is expected early Thursday morning, just hours after the storm’s predicted landfall.

The NWS warned of flash flooding along streams and in urban areas beginning Thursday afternoon – cropping up from eastern Texas, through Louisiana and into Arkansas. Flooding along freshwater rivers also is expected.

And the weather service revised its estimate of how far the storm surge could reach inland to 40 miles, warning it could take days for flood waters to recede.

Laura’s arrival will be almost exactly 15 years after Hurricane Katrina brought devastating flooding to the region in 2005. That storm’s massive surge overwhelmed the levees in New Orleans and flooded the Mississippi coast, leaving more than 1,800 dead.

Several cities directly in the storm's path were urging residents to evacuate.

More than 385,000 residents were told to flee the Texas cities of Beaumont, Galveston and Port Arthur. Another 200,000 were ordered to leave low-lying Calcasieu Parish in southwestern Louisiana, where forecasters said as many as 13 feet of storm surge topped by waves could submerge whole communities.

Energy companies also evacuated oil and gas platforms in the Gulf of Mexico and shut down coastal refineries. But while some oil production would be hindered by the storm, experts said fuels shortages for American consumers would be unlikely.

National Guard units in both Texas and Louisiana also prepared Wednesday to aid first responders by land, air and water, authorities said. They are equipped with hundreds of high-water vehicles, dozens of boats and aircraft as well as massive stockpiles of drinking water and military rations.

“Louisiana National Guard has more than 3,000 Guardsmen ready to provide support to civilian authorities and has 921,000 liters of water and 528,000 MREs (meals ready to eat) to support citizens, if needed,” said Maj. Noel Collins.

Army and Air Force installations also started moving personnel and equipment due to the storms.

The Air Force’s 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron Hurricane Hunters, known for flying into storms to collect vital data, relocated operations from Keesler Air Force Base in Mississippi to the Atlantic Aviation Charleston International Airport in South Carolina ahead of the storm. Aircraft from Eglin, Keesler and New Orleans also were moved in advance. Additional aircraft from Joint Base Ellington Field and Barksdale Air Force Base were beginning to move out Wednesday.

The Army removed more than 4,500 soldiers from Fort Polk’s training areas to more secure buildings in the main post and was transferring its aviation assets to Fort Bragg in North Carolina, according to Lt. Col. Mary Ricks, an Army spokesperson. The recruiting station in Lake Charles, near the Texas-Louisiana border where Laura is expected to land, also evacuated all recruiters and their families.

