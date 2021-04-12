National weather forecast: Area of low pressure to bring wintry weather across northern tier of US

An area of low pressure hanging out across the Great Lakes will bring cold air and wintry weather to the northern tier of the country this week.

The Northern Plains, parts of the Rockies and the Midwest will see a snowy pattern with the potential for measurable snow over the next few days.

On Friday, there’s the chance of a heavy snow event for parts of the Northeast.

Meanwhile, warmer-than-average temperatures are expected in the Gulf Coast and the South.

Showers and thunderstorms will pop up over Texas on Monday, and the Mississippi Valley on Tuesday.

Some of these storms could reach severe limits.

Low humidity, warm temperatures and breezy conditions have raised the fire danger over the Southwest and the Great Basin for much of this week.