Published

National weather forecast: Wintry mix heading east

More snow coming soon for Rockies

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
National Forecast, March 15Video

National Forecast, March 15

Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

A major winter storm that brought the fourth-biggest snowfall to Denver is still bringing wintry weather for sections of the Plains up into the Midwest.   

The national forecast for Monday, March 15. (Fox News)

Showers and thunderstorms will fall along the cold front associated with this system over the Mississippi Valley and the Deep South. 

Current radar conditions in the U.S. (Fox News)

We’re into an active pattern right now with another winter storm developing midweek, bringing a repeat of snow for the Rockies and the risk of severe weather for the Plains.  

The biggest snowstorms in Denver's history. This past weekend's ranked fourth. (Fox News)

Warm, dry, breezy weather will enhance fire danger over parts of New Mexico and Texas. 

