National weather forecast: Winter storm, severe weather coming for West and Plains

A significant storm system is forecast to bring heavy rain and mountain snow to the Rockies and the Plains this weekend.

Flash flooding will be possible along with strong to severe thunderstorms. Large hail, damaging winds and some tornadoes will be possible as the cold front interacts with warm, unstable air.

Meanwhile, several feet of snow with gusty winds and possible blizzard conditions are in store for Colorado and Wyoming. Widespread travel impacts will be likely with winter storm watches and warnings in place.

HAWAII REMAINS UNDER FLASH FLOOD WATCH THROUGH FRIDAY AFTER DECLARING STATE OF EMERGENCY

Much of the East Coast will get a nice mild day with temperatures into the 60s and 70s before colder air moves in this weekend.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dry gusty winds will enhance fire danger over the southern High Plains where red flag warnings are up.

Don’t forget to spring the clocks ahead on Sunday morning!