National weather forecast: West faces extreme heat this week

The big story this week will be the heat across the West spreading into the Plains.

Some spots as far north as Montana will feel temperatures soar to record levels.

Excessive heat warnings, as well as heat advisories, are up for many states, and with the drought combined with high heat, elevated- to critical-fire danger will be a threat for the Great Basin and California.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No widespread storm systems will affect the U.S, but there will be some shower and thunderstorm activity today across the Mid-Atlantic and the Great Lakes into the Northeast.

Some isolated storms could turn severe, while rain and scattered storms will be possible over the Gulf Coast and Florida.