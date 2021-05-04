Expand / Collapse search
National weather forecast: US to see more severe storms

Tornadoes, flooding will pass over the South, Plains

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
After more than 50 reports of tornadoes over the last few days, the U.S. is in for another round of strong to severe storms.

Twisters will continue to threaten cities across the Deep South, the Ohio Valley and back through the Southern Plains. 

Heavy rainfall over the already wet ground will cause flash flooding in some neighborhoods.

Tomorrow, the cold front associated with this volatile weather will sweep across the East Coast bringing cooler and arid weather behind it.

Drier weather is in store across the West with warmer than average temperatures for the Southwest

