National weather forecast: Unseasonably cold temperatures in eastern US

A surface pressure system following a cold front is driving unseasonably cold temperatures into the eastern half of the U.S. on Friday and Saturday.

Temperatures are forecast to be 15 to 25 degrees below average, with a number of daytime record lows broken.

Freeze advisories have been issued from Oklahoma into the Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee Valleys and over to the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic. Temperatures will be cold enough to negatively impact any early season crops or outdoor gardens, but they will warm up Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Western and Northern Plains can expect much warmer conditions through the weekend and into early next week. Above-average temperatures will be widespread, while some record-breaking highs are possible.

The Southwest will see highs in the 90s with the Plains climbing into the 80s.

Only light showers are expected over the country during the next few days. This ultimately, makes for a widely pleasant Easter day forecast.