Tropical Storm Elsa weakens, heat persists in West

A few brief tornadoes may threaten Florida on Wednesay night

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
Tropical Storm Elsa approaching western Florida Video

Tropical Storm Elsa approaching western Florida

Elsa about to make landfall in Florida, bringing heavy rain and wind. Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean with your Foxcast.

Tropical Storm Elsa is weakening as it approaches the Northern Florida Gulf Coast, making landfall later Wednesday morning into the early afternoon.  

Tropical Storm Elsa's path

Some fluctuations in strength will be possible before official landfall.

Rainfall totals of 3-6 inches will fall across Florida and the Southeast Coast, with isolated amounts over 9 inches.  

Flood advisories in Florida on Wednesday

Storm surge of 3-5 feet is also forecast from Tampa Bay to the Big Bend.  

A few brief tornadoes may spin up through tonight across the Florida Peninsula, then over North Florida and the Southeast Coast.  

Tornado threat in Florida on Wednesday night

Elsa will continue spreading rain and wind to coastal sections of Georgia and the Carolinas before moving out into the Atlantic and away from the U.S. on Thursday and Friday.

Heat continues to plague western U.S.

Excessive heat warnings are still in effect across the Great Basin and the Desert Southwest this week as extremely hot temperatures persist across these regions.   

