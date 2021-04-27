Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Weather
Published

National weather forecast: Strong storms expected in central US

Temperatures also up to 15 degrees above average

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
close
National weather forecast, April 27Video

National weather forecast, April 27

Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

The system bringing some rain and snow to the West will swing into the Central and Southern Plains today, sparking a few strong storms from Texas to southern Kansas.   

Cooler air hangs on behind the front for the West. 

The threat of severe weather for Tuesday. (Fox News)

The threat of severe weather for Tuesday. (Fox News)

Windy conditions ahead of this system will also keep wildfire conditions critical across the southern High Plains.  

The national forecast for Tuesday, April 27. (Fox News)

The national forecast for Tuesday, April 27. (Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Temperatures are 10-15 degrees above average from the Mississippi River Valley to the Mid-Atlantic.   

Forecast high temperatures for Tuesday. (Fox News)

Forecast high temperatures for Tuesday. (Fox News)

This warm air will push east bringing a taste of summer to the Northeast on Wednesday. 

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Make Your Own Sunshine." Click here for more information on Janice Dean.

Your Money