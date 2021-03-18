Expand / Collapse search
National weather forecast: Storm system that spawned tornadoes now targeting Southeast, Mid-Atlantic

Cold air behind storm will turn rain into snow

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
National Forecast, March 18Video

Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

A storm system that brought close to two dozen tornadoes yesterday across the South and Gulf Coast states is now targeting the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic.  

The national weather forecast for Thursday, March 18. (Fox News)

Large hail, damaging winds and heavy rainfall with the risk of flash flooding and tornadoes will be possible as the system moves east on Thursday. 

Current severe weather threats along the East Coast. (Fox News)

One tornado that struck an RV repair business in Moundville, Ala., on Wednesday destroyed multiple vehicles and ripped the roof off a workshop that had people inside it, The Associated Press reported.

AMU RV service and repair was struck by a tornado that destroyed multiple client-owned recreational vehicles on Wednesday in Moundville, Ala. The tornado also tore the roof off the workshop with people inside, who survived. (AP)

Cold air behind the storm will turn rain into snow for parts of the Mid-Atlantic on Friday as it exits the East Coast later that night. 

Where tornadoes touched down in the Southeast on Wednesday. (Fox News)

The next weather maker will move into the West Coast with rain and mountain snow and that energy will travel into the Central U.S. over the weekend. 

Fox News' Greg Norman contributed to this report.

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Mostly Sunny" (Harper Collins, March 5, 2019) Click here for more information on Janice Dean.

