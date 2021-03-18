National weather forecast: Storm system that spawned tornadoes now targeting Southeast, Mid-Atlantic

A storm system that brought close to two dozen tornadoes yesterday across the South and Gulf Coast states is now targeting the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic.

Large hail, damaging winds and heavy rainfall with the risk of flash flooding and tornadoes will be possible as the system moves east on Thursday.

One tornado that struck an RV repair business in Moundville, Ala., on Wednesday destroyed multiple vehicles and ripped the roof off a workshop that had people inside it, The Associated Press reported.

Cold air behind the storm will turn rain into snow for parts of the Mid-Atlantic on Friday as it exits the East Coast later that night.

The next weather maker will move into the West Coast with rain and mountain snow and that energy will travel into the Central U.S. over the weekend.

