National weather forecast: Storm system to bring widespread hazards

Severe storms, including large hail and damaging winds, are possible

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
National weather forecast, April 13Video

National weather forecast, April 13

Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

A slow-moving storm system will bring widespread weather hazards from the Great Basin through the Plains and up into the Great Lakes.   

Accumulating snow will fall from Colorado to the Upper Midwest over the next few days. 

The national forecast for Tuesday, April 13. (Fox News)

Strong to severe storms including large hail, damaging winds and heavy rainfall will be possible for parts of Texas into Louisiana while dry, warm breezy weather will enhance fire danger for the Southwest.  

Current wildfire danger in the U.S. (Fox News)

Red flag warnings are in effect for portions of California, Nevada, Arizona and Utah. 

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Make Your Own Sunshine." Click here for more information on Janice Dean.

