National weather forecast: Storm system to bring widespread hazards

A slow-moving storm system will bring widespread weather hazards from the Great Basin through the Plains and up into the Great Lakes.

Accumulating snow will fall from Colorado to the Upper Midwest over the next few days.

Strong to severe storms including large hail, damaging winds and heavy rainfall will be possible for parts of Texas into Louisiana while dry, warm breezy weather will enhance fire danger for the Southwest.

Red flag warnings are in effect for portions of California, Nevada, Arizona and Utah.