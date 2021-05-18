Expand / Collapse search
National weather forecast: Storm system lingering over Central, Southern US

Texas, Louisiana under flood watches

By Adam Klotz | Fox News
National weather forecast for May 18Video

National weather forecast for May 18

Adam Klotz has your FoxCast.

A stationary front draped from the Ohio Valley to the Southern Plains stays in place on Tuesday, continuing unsettled weather for the region.  

Showers and thunderstorms will again develop in the moist Gulf of Mexico air.  

The risk for severe weather is highest across large portions of Texas including San Antonio, Austin and Dallas. Possibly severe thunderstorms could include winds of 60 mph, hail and heavy rain.  

The threat of severe weather Tuesday. (Fox News)

LOUISIANA FATHER PICKS UP HIS CHILDREN FROM SCHOOL USING A KAYAK ON FLOODED STREET 

Most of Texas and large portions of Louisiana also are under a flood watch as this system is set to bring another widespread 3 inches of rain with some areas getting as much as an additional 10 inches. 

Flood advisories currently in effect. (Fox News)

The stationary front causing all this trouble will dissipate Wednesday evening.   

Meanwhile, a front extending from the Northern Rockies to Northern California will advance to the Midwest by Thursday morning.   

Expected rainfall totals through Saturday. (Fox News)

Rain and highest elevation snow will develop over parts of the Pacific Northwest into parts of the Northern Rockies on Tuesday, ending on Wednesday morning. 

