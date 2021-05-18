National weather forecast: Storm system lingering over Central, Southern US

A stationary front draped from the Ohio Valley to the Southern Plains stays in place on Tuesday, continuing unsettled weather for the region.

Showers and thunderstorms will again develop in the moist Gulf of Mexico air.

The risk for severe weather is highest across large portions of Texas including San Antonio, Austin and Dallas. Possibly severe thunderstorms could include winds of 60 mph, hail and heavy rain.

Most of Texas and large portions of Louisiana also are under a flood watch as this system is set to bring another widespread 3 inches of rain with some areas getting as much as an additional 10 inches.

The stationary front causing all this trouble will dissipate Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, a front extending from the Northern Rockies to Northern California will advance to the Midwest by Thursday morning.

Rain and highest elevation snow will develop over parts of the Pacific Northwest into parts of the Northern Rockies on Tuesday, ending on Wednesday morning.