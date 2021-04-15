Expand / Collapse search
National weather forecast: Spring snow in Rockies, Plains, while flash flooding threat persists

More than a foot of snow possible in parts of New England starting Thursday night

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
National weather forecast, April 15

Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

Spring snow continues Thursday across the Central Rockies and High Plains through the end of the week.  

More than a foot of snow is likely across the Rockies, with a wet 1 to 3 inches likely in Denver

Expected snowfall totals in the western U.S. through Friday. (Fox News)

Meanwhile, thunderstorms and downpours may lead to flash flooding over the next few days along the northern Gulf Coast.  

POWER OUTAGES, STORM DAMAGE SLAM LOUISIANA 

Flood watches and warnings remain in effect from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle. 

The national forecast for Thursday, April 15. (Fox News)

A compact, but potent low-pressure system is set to bring heavy coastal rain and inland snow to the Northeast and New England Thursday night through Friday night.   

Expected temperatures Friday morning in the Northeast. (Fox News)

Heavier snow of more than a foot will be possible across interior New England, especially western Massachusetts into southern New Hampshire and Vermont.  

Expected snowfall totals in the Northeast through Saturday. (Fox News)

Dry, warm and breezy conditions continue to bring high fire danger to parts of the Southwest and southern High Plains. 

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Make Your Own Sunshine." Click here for more information on Janice Dean.

